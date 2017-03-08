Shannen Doherty Makes First Public Appearance Since Finishing Chemotherapy

March 8, 2017 11:28 AM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan 

Shannen Doherty had some positive news to share regarding her ongoing cancer battle, revealing she has completed her chemotherapy treatment.

Just days after the uplifting revelation, the actress walked the red carpet at the Animal Hope and Wellness Foundations’ Gratitude Gala with founder Marc Ching.

“I feel great,” she tells PEOPLE at the event. “I feel great, I feel lucky. Lucky that I’m here, lucky that I’m standing next to Marc, lucky that I get to be a part of this foundation, lucky that we get to be a voice tonight for the voiceless and just lucky.”

Doherty first revealed her diagnosis in August 2015, telling PEOPLE, “Yes, I have breast cancer, and I am currently undergoing treatment. I am continuing to eat right, exercise and stay very positive about my life. I am thankful to my family, friends and doctors for their support and, of course, my fans who have stood by me.”

More from Jon Corrigan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Hall & Oates to Perform at Joe Louis Arena this MayHall & Oates and Tears for Fears will be uniting for a co-headlining tour this summer.
REO Speedwagon, STYX to Perform at DTE this JulyDon Felder, formerly of the Eagles, will perform as a special guest.

Listen Live