First ‘Jurassic World 2’ Photo Reveals a Mystery Character

By: Jon Corrigan

As filming for continues for Jurassic World 2, the first photo from production has leaked online, showing a young girl in a museum, staring into the eyes of a triceratops skull.

The newest installment of the franchise, directed by J.A. Bayona, will return Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, along with new faces like Ted Levine, Justice Smit and Geraldine Chaplin.

Bayona tweeted the image on Wednesday, writing, “So excited to show you this!! A first look of the new Jurassic adventure.”

According to a casting call, the studio was allegedly looking to fill the role of a 9-year-old girl named Lucy. Could this be her?