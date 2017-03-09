First ‘Jurassic World 2’ Photo Reveals a Mystery Character

March 9, 2017 10:54 AM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan 

As filming for continues for Jurassic World 2, the first photo from production has leaked online, showing a young girl in a museum, staring into the eyes of a triceratops skull.

The newest installment of the franchise, directed by J.A. Bayona, will return Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, along with new faces like Ted Levine, Justice Smit and Geraldine Chaplin.

Bayona tweeted the image on Wednesday, writing, “So excited to show you this!! A first look of the new Jurassic adventure.”

According to a casting call, the studio was allegedly looking to fill the role of a 9-year-old girl named Lucy. Could this be her?

 

More from Jon Corrigan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Hall & Oates to Perform at Joe Louis Arena this MayHall & Oates and Tears for Fears will be uniting for a co-headlining tour this summer.
REO Speedwagon, STYX to Perform at DTE this JulyDon Felder, formerly of the Eagles, will perform as a special guest.

Listen Live