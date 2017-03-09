Jeff Foxworthy’s Detroit Connection

March 9, 2017 9:48 AM By Bobby Mitchell
“All the redneck jokes started in Detroit,” says Jeff Foxworthy. Huh? No, seriously. He explains: “No, really! That’s where they began…in a little club …they were kidding me about being a redneck and the club we were in was attached to a bowling alley that had valet parking; and I said if you don’t think you have rednecks in Michigan then look out the window – people are valet parking at the bowling alley!”

This had to be Chaplin’s in Clinton Township. Remember the bowling alley and the comedy club together?

Look for Jeff and Larry the Cable Guy coming back to Michigan for “Jeff & Larry’s Backyard BBQ,” August 25th at DTE Energy Music Theater, with musical guests Foghat and the Marshall Tucker Band.

Jeff Foxworthy and Larry The Cable Guy at DTE

Jeff Foxworthy Stole Wayne Newton’s Act?

 

