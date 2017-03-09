Jon Anderson WILL Front Yes At The Rock Hall Induction Ceremony

March 9, 2017 12:57 PM By Jim Johnson
Filed Under: Chris Squire, Jon Anderson, Rick Wakeman, rock & roll hall of fame, YES

Jon Anderson will front Yes for the first time in nearly a decade next month during the band’s Rock Hall induction at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. According to Billboard.com, Anderson misspoke when he announced to the magazine that Rush‘s Geddy Lee would be supplying bass duties for the band, standing in for his hero, the late Chris Squire. A statement was issued by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame explained: “Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson were only confirmed to do the induction speech for one of their favorite bands and not perform. They, like all the other Yes fans, look forward to honoring them and watching them perform at the induction ceremony on April 7th and the HBO broadcast on April 29th.”

Anderson will be inducted along with Steve Howe and Alan White — who still tour under the Yes banner — along with co-founders Bill Bruford and the late-Chris Squire, along with Tony Kaye, Rick Wakeman, and Trevor Rabin. Anderson, Rick Wakeman and Trevor Rabin have recently toured as Anderson, Rabin, & Wakeman. Anderson said that among the tunes being considered for the band to perform at the induction are “Roundabout,” “I’ve Seen All Good People,” and “Owner Of A Lonely Heart.”

