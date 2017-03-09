Smokey Robinson Wants You To Look As Young As He Does

March 9, 2017 8:45 AM By Stacey DuFord
Smokey Robinson and his wife, Frances, have introduced a his-and-hers skin care line specifically for pigmented skin called Skinphonic.

The women’s line, My Girl, consists of an AM Hydration cream, a Twice Daily Cleanser, a Treatment Complex, a Refining Serum, and an Intense Eye Therapy Solution. The men’s line, Get Ready Cause Here I Come, contains AM Hydration, Twice Daily Cleanser, and the PM Treatment Complex. Smokey says he spends time in the sun but his skin remains smooth because of this system.

Starter kits are now on sale for $59.99.

 

 

