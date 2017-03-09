‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Footage Reveals Luke’s First Words to Rey

March 9, 2017 10:40 AM By Jon Corrigan

 It apparently pays to be a Disney shareholder.

As millions of Star Wars fans impatiently await the first trailer for The Last Jedi, a private-screening of top-secret footage from the franchise’s eighth chapter was shown during a shareholders meeting.

Los Angeles Times reporter Daniel Miller tweeted out some morsels from the footage, including Luke Skywalker’s (Mark Hamill) first interaction with Rey (Daisy Ridley), asking her, “Who are you?”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is expected to hit theaters Dec. 15, 2017.

