By: Jon CorriganĀ

In just a few weeks, a female orca named Takara will give birth to the last killer whale born in captivity.

The Today Show went behind the scenes at SeaWorld in San Antonio, Texas, meeting with employees who work alongside the animals.

The SeaWorld employees assured viewers they’re “going to take good care of the calf,” adding that releasing Takara and calf back into the wild after a lifetime under human care “would be really a death notice.”