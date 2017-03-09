What Should The Historical Power Outage Be Named?

By: Beau Daniels

What should the historical power outage here be called. Strange that over 800,000 homes lost power on a sunny day as reported by MLive. Eventually this event will get a name. I suggest, “The 2017 Sunny Blow-Out.” Listeners have suggested “The Wreck of the Windy D,” “2017 Blows,” The Highs With the Lows With the Wind That Blows.”

Detroit Edison reported over 600,000 without power and Consumers Energy over 200,000. This needs a name Click here and give us one.

