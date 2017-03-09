Woman Modeling Her Dresses Sold On eBay Geting Big Attention

March 9, 2017 4:03 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, ebay

By: Beau Daniels

A 42 year old woman is getting a lot of attention for the dresses she sells on eBay. Katherine Macpherson models the dresses that she post’s on the site. The attention is because of her figure.

“I sell dresses and other clothing which I think is better marketed by being pictured worn. The eBay community’s answer to this is that because I use myself as my model that ‘I’m asking for it’.” Katherine is getting response from some wackos. But now with this going viral, I assume her sales are increasing big time. Daily Mail has more.

