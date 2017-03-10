The Best-Selling Book on Amazon is 266 Pages of Nothing, Literally

By: Jon Corrigan

Yep, you read that correctly. The current best-seller on Amazon is a book with just empty pages.

From author Michael J. Knowles, the book, “Reasons to Vote for Democrats: A Comprehensive Guide,” is 266 pages of absolutely nothing.

Billed as “the most exhaustively researched and coherently argued Democrat Party apologia to date,” the spoof book was released by Knowles last month, listed at $9.99 on Amazon – but you can pick up a paperback on sale for $7.08.

On Thursday, Knowles appeared on Fox & Friends, and said: “What’s really great about this book, you can go cover-to-cover in about 15, 20 seconds.”