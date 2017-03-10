Workers Are Taking Much Less Sick Days

March 10, 2017 3:42 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Sick days, workplace

By: Beau Daniels

Daily Mail reports that the number of sick days taken in the workplace has dropped drastically. “In many cases, they are forced to push through and stay on the job, even when they aren’t feeling 100 per cent. It is this hard-working group the plumbers, builders and hairdressers on modest incomes.”

The average number of sick days taken in a year has fallen to an average of 4.3. That still seems high to me, I’ve gone years without taken a sick day, and can’t remember any year taking 4. The 4.3 is the lowest since the early nineties. See why here.

