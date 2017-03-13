Eagles: Holding Auditions?

There’s no replacing Glenn Frey — or is there?

London’s Sun reports that the Eagles may bring in someone to sing Frey’s songs when they headline this summer’s Classic East and Classic West festivals.

The paper quotes a source who says, “The band are still dealing with the issue of replacing Glenn and have secretly held talks with some performers, but they are also discussing the possibility of sharing his duties between them.”

As for reuniting after Don Henley said the band was more than likely finished, the source adds, “It’s not a decision they have taken lightly, but their feelings have changed and they know there’s huge demand from fans who want to see them. None of them need the money — they want to make sure the shows are respectful and fitting tribute.”

Classic East and Classic West are set for July in New York at Citi Field and in Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium. Also on the bills are Fleetwood Mac, Journey, Steely Dan, The Doobie Brothers and Earth, Wind and Fire.

Frey died in January 2016 at age 67.