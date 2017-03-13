Hanson to Perform in Detroit for 25th Anniversary World Tour

By Amanda Wicks

It’s been 25 years since the brotherly trio Hanson formed and 20 years since they released their hit album Middle of Nowhere, so to celebrate they’ll be heading out on the road for their Middle Of Everywhere 25th Anniversary World Tour beginning this summer.

Hanson will kick things off in June in Europe before launching the North American leg of their tour in September. They begin in Dallas, Texas on September 12th and wrap up in Houston, Texas on October 27th. “Making music together for 25 years is a milestone that we had to acknowledge, and what better way to do it than with an anniversary tour,” keyboardist Taylor Hanson said in a statement.

Guitarist Isaac Hanson added, “This year is not only about the two decades of music, it’s about celebrating the incredible community of fans who have been with us, singing along year after year.”

Hanson will also be releasing a compilation album, Middle Of Everywhere – The Greatest Hits, which will feature the new track “I Was Born” in addition to their previous hits like “MMMbop.” No release date has yet been set for that project.

For more information about tickets, visit Hanson’s website and check out the full list of dates below.

6/1 – Cologne GERMANY @ Gloria

6/2 – Amsterdam NETHERLANDS @ Paradiso

6/3 – Hamburg, Germany @ Mojo

6/5 – Paris, France @ La Cigale

6/7 – Milan, Italy @ Fabrique

6/9 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix

6/10 – London, England @ Shepards Bush Empire

9/12 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

9/13 – Austin, TX @ Emos East

9/15 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

9/16 – Nashville, TN @ Wildhorse Saloon

9/17 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

9/19 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

9/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

9/22 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

9/23 – Norfolk, VA @ Norva

9/24 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

9/26 – Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues

9/27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead

9/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

9/30 – New York, NY @ Playstation Theater

10/1 – Boston, MA @ House Of Blues

10/3 – Montreal, QC @ Corona

10/4 – Toronto, ON @ Danford Music Hall

10/6 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews

10/7 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

10/8 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

10/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/11 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

10/12 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theatre

10/14 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

10/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot

10/17 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune

10/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

10/19 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre

10/21 – Anaheim, CA @ House Of Blues

10/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Mayan

10/24 – San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues

10/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues

10/27 – Houston, TX @ House Of Blues

