Heart’s Nancy Wilson Embracing Solo Career

March 13, 2017 4:28 PM

By: Steve Kostan 

HEART’s Nancy Wilson is embarcing on a solo project for an upcoming “Rock Against MS” benefit at the Los Angeles Theater March 25th. This project has a very cool name. She’s calling it, “Roadcase Royale”. She’s not leaving HEART, but a project like this often breaths new life into a musician by going outside of the comfort zone. Plus, since your financial life is not on the line, it can be well….fun! Look for past and present musicians from FOREIGNER, GUNS & ROSES, WHITESNAKE and SKID ROW to join her. Ann and Nancy Wilson have always been BIG LED ZEPPELIN fans and aficionados, so I look for a few really rousing versions of some LZ classics along with other killer stuff. I want to go!

More from Steve Kostan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Hall & Oates to Perform at Joe Louis Arena this MayHall & Oates and Tears for Fears will be uniting for a co-headlining tour this summer.
REO Speedwagon, STYX to Perform at DTE this JulyDon Felder, formerly of the Eagles, will perform as a special guest.

Listen Live