Heart’s Nancy Wilson Embracing Solo Career

By: Steve Kostan

HEART’s Nancy Wilson is embarcing on a solo project for an upcoming “Rock Against MS” benefit at the Los Angeles Theater March 25th. This project has a very cool name. She’s calling it, “Roadcase Royale”. She’s not leaving HEART, but a project like this often breaths new life into a musician by going outside of the comfort zone. Plus, since your financial life is not on the line, it can be well….fun! Look for past and present musicians from FOREIGNER, GUNS & ROSES, WHITESNAKE and SKID ROW to join her. Ann and Nancy Wilson have always been BIG LED ZEPPELIN fans and aficionados, so I look for a few really rousing versions of some LZ classics along with other killer stuff. I want to go!