Interactive Map Ranks the Rowdiest Places for St. Patrick’s Day in U.S.

By: Jon Corrigan

Michiganders (and specifically Detroiters) are confident in our ability to get after it on St. Patrick’s Day. And while states like Illinois and Massachusetts generally get national recognition for their March 17 celebrations, an interactive map from CandyStore.com is giving The Mitten some love.

The map, which ranks states St. Patrick’s Day celebrations from least rowdy to rowdiest, places Michigan among the 13 rowdiest states in the country.

“Between Detroit, Traverse City, and Ann Arbor, it’s hard to pick a destination to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in style. We’ll make it easier for you by divulging that the Detroit St. Paddy’s Parade is the most kickass.” the website writes. “This year, the parade is celebrating its 59th year of marching. That’s because the fun continues long after the parade ends. Check out the local bars for a St. Paddy’s pub crawl and for Irish food and drink specials that will make you feel like you’ve found a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.”