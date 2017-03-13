Today Is National Napping Day

March 13, 2017 4:02 PM By Beau Daniels
Created by a Boston University professor, today is National Napping Day, “We chose this particular Monday because Americans are more ‘nap-ready’ than usual after losing an hour of sleep to daylight saving time.”

You’ve heard that a quick nap can give results, “Our goal is to show America that napping is ‘no pain with great gain.'” So celebrate today by dosing off a few minutes at work. If your boss has an issue with you taking a nap, tell him to click here. It’s official.

