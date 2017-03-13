Woman Has The Skill Of Popping A Champagne Bottle With Her Derriere [VIDEO]

March 13, 2017 3:22 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Popping Champagne Bottle

By: Beau Daniels

Many of you have talent, and some unique skills. I’m talking about the skills of being able to do fun tricks like snapping a bottle cap twenty yards. Going viral is the skill of a woman being able to open a champagne bottle with her derriere.

The hits online are accumulating at a fast pace because that is talent! How many people have that skill? And the fact that she can do that in a couple of seconds is even more impressive. Daily Mail delivers more.

