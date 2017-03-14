Eagles: Going With Vince Gill?

With reports that the Eagles may have another singer stand in for the late Glenn Frey at the Classic East and Classic West festivals in July, Pollstar, the concert industry trade publication, suggests country great Vince Gill.

The magazine notes that he was the singer for Pure Prairie League, performed in honor of the Eagles at the Kennedy Center in December and recorded “I Can’t Tell You Why” for the Common Thread Eagles tribute album. Last year, Gill was inducted into the Guitar Center Rock Walk by Joe Walsh.

Gill’s spokeswoman was unavailable for comment.

The Eagles will play Classic West at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 15th and Classic East at Citi Field in New York on July 29th.

Common Thread, an album of country artists covering Eagles classics, was released in 1993 and played a part in getting the band to reunite.