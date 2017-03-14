Fake Friends For Social Media

March 14, 2017 11:38 AM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Fake friends

By: Beau Daniels

A company called Family Romance is making it possible for people to impress with their social life. At least fake a good social life. They offer fake friends to increase status perception on social media. Actors are offered at a minimum cost of $71 for two hours of photo shoots for Facebook and other platforms. For $175 per person fake family’s can be created.

The possibilities include making an ex think you are trading up to a more attractive partner, coming across as a fun and outgoing person, and even impressing a potential employer with the look of an active family person. Much of social media pictures are enhanced anyway, so don’t feel guilty, take it to another fake level. Oddity Central

