Fake Friends For Social Media

By: Beau Daniels

A company called Family Romance is making it possible for people to impress with their social life. At least fake a good social life. They offer fake friends to increase status perception on social media. Actors are offered at a minimum cost of $71 for two hours of photo shoots for Facebook and other platforms. For $175 per person fake family’s can be created.

The possibilities include making an ex think you are trading up to a more attractive partner, coming across as a fun and outgoing person, and even impressing a potential employer with the look of an active family person. Much of social media pictures are enhanced anyway, so don’t feel guilty, take it to another fake level. Oddity Central

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram

“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter