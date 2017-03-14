U2’s Adam Clayton to be Honored at MusiCares Concert

By Amanda Wicks

U2’s bassist Adam Clayton will be honored at the 13th annual MusiCares MAP Fund Benefit Concert this year.

Related: Tom Petty Named 2017 MusiCares Person of the Year

He’ll receive the Stevie Ray Vaughan Award for his work with the MusiCares MAP Fund, an organization that assists musicians in recovery by offering sober living resources among other kinds of support. “MusiCares does such vital work in helping vulnerable people across our industry,” said Clayton in a statement. “I know from experience the importance of an accessible, supportive environment in times of need and I’m always happy to do what I can to benefit this important organization. I’m very much looking forward to the event in June.”

Neil Portnow, President/CEO of The Recording Academy and MusiCares, said, “Adam is a hero to fans and music creators around the world, and he is also a hero in the world of recovery for his fearless determination to give voice to the issues of addiction that affect—and all too often devastate—our music community.”

The benefit concert will return to New York City this year and performers will be announced at a later date. Special VIP seating packages are available along with $75 balcony seating. For more information, visit MusiCares’ event page. The MusiCares MAP Fund Benefit Concert will take place June 26th.