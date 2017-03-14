Where to Get $3.14 Pizzas in Metro Detroit for National Pi Day

By: Jon Corrigan

Today is March 14, or 3/14. While it’s just an average day to us normal folk, in the math world, 3.14 is Pi (a.k.a. the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter).

But, enough amount math, let’s talk pizza. Several restaurants are celebrating National Pi Day with pie and pizza offerings for just $3.14.

Without further adieu:

Hungry Howies: Participating locations are offering a medium one topping pizza for $3.14 with any purchase of Howie Bread.

Grand Traverse Pie Company (GTPC): Serving a free slice of their ABC (apple, blueberry, cherry) with any purchase. GTPC also partnered with Wayne State University students to serve pie slices on campus today.

Plum Market: At their locations in Ann Arbor, Bloomfield Township and West Bloomfield, get a famous Achatz Handmade Pie Co. 6-inch pie for $3.14.

Whole Foods Market: Customers will save $3.14 on their large bakery pies and large take and bake pizza.

Blaze Pizza: Their 12-inch, six slice pizzas will be $3.14. Locations are in Allen Park, Ann Arbor, Novi and Royal Oak.

Stevi B’s Pizza Buffet: Unlimited pizza buffet for $3.14 plus beverage at their West Road location in Woodhaven.

Como’s Restaurant: Located on Woodward in Ferndale, the restaurant will offer one-third off all pizzas (dine-in only).