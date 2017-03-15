Most Beautiful Towns In Every State

By: Beau Daniels

I’m digging the article that recognizes what they feel is the most beautiful town in each of the United States. Being familiar with some of the other states, I can say they are right on point with the city’s mentioned. In Tennessee, Townsend was chosen, it’s a small open space tiny town on the edge of the Smokey Mountains. The South Carolina town selected is Blufton, which is close to the coast near Hilton Head with beautiful marsh views.

For Michigan it’s Munising. All I need to say about Munising is Pictured Rocks. OK, and the spectacular frozen 50 foot waterfall. Look here and see if you agree with some of the towns chosen for other states that you are familiar with.

