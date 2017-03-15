Most Beautiful Towns In Every State

March 15, 2017 4:02 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Most beautiful towns

By: Beau Daniels

I’m digging the article that recognizes what they feel is the most beautiful town in each of the United States. Being familiar with some of the other states, I can say they are right on point with the city’s mentioned. In Tennessee, Townsend was chosen, it’s a small open space tiny town on the edge of the Smokey Mountains. The South Carolina town selected is Blufton, which is close to the coast near Hilton Head with beautiful marsh views.

For Michigan it’s Munising. All I need to say about Munising is Pictured Rocks. OK, and the spectacular frozen 50 foot waterfall. Look here and see if you agree with some of the towns chosen for other states that you are familiar with.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

More from Beau Daniels
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Hall & Oates to Perform at Joe Louis Arena this MayHall & Oates and Tears for Fears will be uniting for a co-headlining tour this summer.
REO Speedwagon, STYX to Perform at DTE this JulyDon Felder, formerly of the Eagles, will perform as a special guest.

Listen Live