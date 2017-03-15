Things To Do In Indy This Basketball Weekend

March 15, 2017 8:33 AM By Bobby Mitchell
Filed Under: college basketball, Michigan basketball, Michigan State, University of Michigan

Heading to Indianapolis to watch the University of Michigan or Michigan State basketball games? We spoke with Morgan Snyder, Spokesperson for #visitindy about everything going on this weekend.

“The majority of our downtown hotels are sold out, so what I recommend if you still want reasonable rates – look at the perimeter of the city, especially the north side, Fashion Mall, Keystone at the Crossing area, there are good options for hotel rooms.”

How about crashing on her couch?

“Yeah, sure – we welcome all!”

If you get in on Thursday, there is a free open practice at 1:30 pm.

There are lots of parties going on for St. Patrick’s Day; the parade starts at 11:30 am, the Blarney Bash starts at 11 am on Georgia Street, and there’s even a scavenger hunt.

U of M takes on Oklahoma State at 12:15 pm on Friday and State battles Miami at 9:20 pm.

 

