You Can Legally Work Drunk And On Drugs If You Live Here

By: Beau Daniels

Can you imagine being able to go to work drunk or under the influence of drugs? If the substances don’t interfere with job performance it is legal at least in Colombia. They adjusted their laws to allow drunk and high employees, “these substances don’t always hinder how one performs at work”.

Hum, I wonder if their known production of drugs contributed to the acceptance. Well at least there are some restrictions that include pilots, “activities that involve high risk for the worker, his co-workers, or third parties.” More here.

