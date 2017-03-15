You Can Legally Work Drunk And On Drugs If You Live Here

March 15, 2017 5:16 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Work drunk

By: Beau Daniels

Can you imagine being able to go to work drunk or under the influence of drugs? If the substances don’t interfere with job performance it is legal at least in Colombia. They adjusted their laws to allow drunk and high employees, “these substances don’t always hinder how one performs at work”.

Hum, I wonder if their known production of drugs contributed to the acceptance. Well at least there are some restrictions that include pilots, “activities that involve high risk for the worker, his co-workers, or third parties.” More here.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

More from Beau Daniels
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Hall & Oates to Perform at Joe Louis Arena this MayHall & Oates and Tears for Fears will be uniting for a co-headlining tour this summer.
REO Speedwagon, STYX to Perform at DTE this JulyDon Felder, formerly of the Eagles, will perform as a special guest.
The Steve Miller Band, Peter Frampton Announce Show at Freedom HillThe Steve Miller Band will hit the road this summer with special guest Peter Frampton.

Listen Live