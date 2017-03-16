Clear Knee Mom Jeans

March 16, 2017 2:38 PM By Beau Daniels
By: Beau Daniels

You may have noticed that some ladies like jeans ripped at the knees. You might be one of those people. Because of the tend Nordstrom is selling jeans with a knee window, “Slick plastic panels bare your knees for a futuristic feel in tapered and cropped high-waist jeans.” Called Clear Knee Mom Jeans, WTSP reports reaction is positive, “I’ve always loved my kneecaps. So when I saw this pair of see-through kneecapped jeans, I had to get my hands on them! YOLO”.

They are called Mom Jeans because of the high waist fit. This is like a mix of the 80’s and 90’s. I seriously thought this was a joke, but here they are for $95.

