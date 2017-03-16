Kid Rock Blasts Imported Grills with Shotgun: ‘In Your Face, China’

By: Jon Corrigan

To celebrate the release of his line of American Badass grills, Kid Rock filmed himself destroying imported grills.

The Detroit rocker is seen blasting foreign grills with a shotgun and .50 caliber rifle, saying, “We’ve grills that are made in China, we’ve got .50 cals that are made in American. This is 100 percent pure American Badass.”

According to Fox News, Kid Rock released a statement saying, “I’m not gonna lie. It is more expensive to make things in America. But it’s important to me. I love America, and I want to do all I can to create manufacturing jobs at home.”

Kid Rock’s American Badass grills are available in gas and charcoal for $99.25 and $149.25, respectively.