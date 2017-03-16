Robert Plant: Performs First Live Solo Rendition Of “Kashmir”

Robert Plant made history on Tuesday night (March 14th) when he performed his first solo rendition of Led Zeppelin‘s “Kashmir,” according to LedZepNews.com. Plant and two members of his solo band Sensational Space Shifters — Justin Adams and John Baggott — joined renowned violinist Nigel Kennedy and his band at London’s Royal Albert Hall for the 1975 Physical Graffiti classic — along with a version of the standard, “Hey Joe,” globally known from Jimi Hendrix‘s legendary take, which has long been part of Plant’s solo repertoire.

Plant and Kennedy first teamed up together back in 1992 for Plant’s Fate Of Nations solo album. Plant last performed “Kashmir” at Led Zeppelin’s December 10th, 2007 reunion show at London’s O2 Arena. In addition to Plant, the classically trained Nigel Kennedy has also recorded and performed with Paul McCartney, the Who, and Kate Bush, among others.