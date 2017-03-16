Ray Davies was officially knighted today at Buckingham Palace. The honor was announced by Queen Elizabeth in December.

Honored for his services to British music, the Kinks front-man knelt before Prince Charles, who bestowed the traditional tap of the sword on his shoulder with classical music playing in the background.

On becoming Sir Ray, Davies said he “initially… felt a mixture of surprise, humility, joy and a bit embarrassed. But after thinking about it, I accept this for my family and fans as well as everyone who has inspired me to write.”

After a career’s worth of squbbles with his bandmate brother Dave, Ray says he’s currently working on a musical about siblings — but didn’t offer any details. (Daily Mail)

Davies received a CBE — Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire – from the Queen in 2004.