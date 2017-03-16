Why Michigan Will Be the Safest Place to Live in U.S. by 2100 A.D.

March 16, 2017 4:01 PM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan

Barring some unforeseen advances in modern medicine, most of us won’t be here come the year 2100. I hate to break it you. But, morbidness aside, it turns out us Michiganders are living in a future paradise.

Popular Science produced a video titled “Where to live in America, 2100 A.D.” and Michigan was the consensus top choice.

“Season after season, extreme weather bombards the continental United States,” they wrote in the YouTube description. “Over the next 83 years, its cascading effects will force U.S. residents inward, upward, and away from newly uninhabitable areas. But don’t worry: We’ve mapped out how these factors will alter the country’s landscape in 2100.”

While they predict the rest of the country will fall victim to the effects of climate change, destructive weather and pestilent insects, Michigan will, for the most part, be sitting pretty.

Maybe we should think about building a wall?

