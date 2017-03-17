Friends’ Matthew Perry Beat Up Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

March 17, 2017 7:35 AM By Stacey DuFord
Filed Under: Canada, Friends, Justin Trudeau, Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry, who was born in the U.S. but grew up in Ottawa, told Jimmy Kimmel that he was recently reminded of an incident by a friend that involved a 5th grade Justin Trudeau.

“We both beat him up,” Perry said. “I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren’t, so it was pure jealousy.”

 

Perry and Trudeau both attended Rockcliffe Park elementary, a public school located in one of Ottawa’s wealthiest neighborhoods.  Trudeau’s father was Prime Minister at the time but Perry said that wasn’t the reason they beat him up. ““I think he was the only kid in school that we could beat up,” Perry said. He joked about the incident but added it was something “I’m not proud of.”

 

Source: Today.com, The Guardian 

 

