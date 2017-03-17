The Friendliest Town In Michigan

By: Beau Daniels

We all have our impressions of friendly towns, I consider Taylor one of the friendliest towns in Michigan, plus they are straight up honest people that don’t pretend, in other words, not posers.

Only In Your State has picked The Friendliest Little Town In Michigan, and it is Hazel Park. H P actually calls themselves “The Friendly City.” They point out the many events that draw a diverse group of people, and also mention the fact that many of the businesses are locally owned. Along with numerous parks and other outdoor activities, Hazel Park does stand out. Dig deeper here.

