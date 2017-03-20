Eminem’s Ex-Wife Kim Mathers Appears in Shelby Township Court

By: Jon Corrigan

Kim Mathers, the ex-wife of famed Detroit rapper Eminem, appeared in court Monday in Shelby Township for an alleged violation of her probation.

Documents show Mathers’ alcohol and drug tests came back diluted on six different occasions between Dec. 2016 and Feb. 1, 2017, ClickOnDetroit.com reports.

In Oct. 2016, Mathers avoided trial by pleading no contest to DUI charges after crashing her SUV in Oct. 2015, admitting she had been drinking and driving. She was sentenced to one year probation and ordered to pay $900 in fines, in addition to being drug tested four times a month.

In court Monday, her attorney argued she failed the tests because she was not properly educated about how might compromise them, adding that many of his clients often fail the tests the first time because they’re unaware drinking coffee or too much water could effect the results.

Since the failed tests, Mathers began using Soberlink – a portable alcohol breathalyzer – and has shown a 100 percent compliance. She also submitted a hair sample on Feb. 14 which came back negative.

The judge decided Mather should continue with Soberlink and two other alcohol and drug tests each month for another 90 days, after which he will review.