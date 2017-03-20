Fragrance That Smells Like Cat

By: Beau Daniels

Cat lovers here’s a scent for you. Demeter Fragrance Library has created a fragrance that smells like a cat, it’s called Kitten Fur. This is no joke, “15 years in the making, we’ve captured the olfactory essence of warmth and comfort. Cat lover or not, this beautiful scent is sure to satisfy your curiosity!”

I’m not curious about the scent, but maybe a little about how many bottles they will sell. Available here in cologne, body spray, lotion and essential oil diffuser, price’s range from $3 to $25. UPI

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram

“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter