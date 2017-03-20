Jeff Dunham is Coming to The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor this August

By: Jon Corrigan

Jeff Dunham will bring new material and big laughs to The Colosseum stage at Caesars Windsor Saturday, August 5 on his Perfectly Unbalanced tour.

Dunham has captivated audiences with memorable characters like Achmed the Dead Terrorist, Walter (the cranky old man), José Jalapeño on a Stick, and Melvin the Superhero Guy.

Credited as “one of the most powerful entertainers” by Forbes Magazine, Jeff Dunham has set the record for viewership on Comedy Central, sold more than seven million DVDs, generated nearly a billion views on YouTube and continues to sell out arenas worldwide. The Hollywood Walk of Fame announced the puppet master of comedy will also receive a star as a 2017 honoree for his work in live performance.

Tickets start at $45 Canadian and go on sale at noon on Saturday, March 25.

Click here http://bit.ly/2nvGQ6c and enter code: DUNHAM to gain access to the exclusive social media presale.