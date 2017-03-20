PGA Tour Player Cody Gribble Slaps An Alligator On The Tail During The Arnold Palmer Invitational

Some people shoo annoying pets out of the way, but professional golfer Cody Gribble shooed away a gator at a PGA Tour event by slapping it on the tail. The PGA Tour shared video of Gribble as he casually walked up to gator that was sunbathing by a water hazard and sent it flopping into the water with a firm, open-handed slap on the tail. The PGA Tour shared video of Gribble as he casually walked up to gator that was sunbathing by a water hazard and sent it flopping into the water with a firm, open-handed slap on the tail. He added, “They’re going to get you really quick early, but if I’m not in its way– I’m right behind him– it’s not going to happen.” (UPI)
PGA Tour Player Cody Gribble Slaps An Alligator On The Tail During The Arnold Palmer InvitationalMarch 20, 2017 11:52 AM
ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 17: An alligator looks on during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By MasterCard at Bay Hill Club and Lodge on March 17, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)