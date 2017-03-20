PGA Tour Player Cody Gribble Slaps An Alligator On The Tail During The Arnold Palmer Invitational

March 20, 2017 11:52 AM By Jim Johnson
Filed Under: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Bay Hill Country Club, Cody Gribble, PGA Tour

Some people shoo annoying pets out of the way, but professional golfer Cody Gribble shooed away a gator at a PGA Tour event by slapping it on the tail. The PGA Tour shared video of Gribble as he casually walked up to gator that was sunbathing by a water hazard and sent it flopping into the water with a firm, open-handed slap on the tail. The PGA Tour shared video of Gribble as he casually walked up to gator that was sunbathing by a water hazard and sent it flopping into the water with a firm, open-handed slap on the tail. He added, “They’re going to get you really quick early, but if I’m not in its way– I’m right behind him– it’s not going to happen.” (UPI)

