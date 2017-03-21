High School Assigns Prom Dates

By: Beau Daniels

High school prom can have an affect on peoples lives. Some are very disappointed and embarrassed if they can’t get a date. A high school in Illinois picks dates for their students. Guys draw random names from a hat and that person is their date, “No matter who you get, you know you’re going to have a good time. It doesn’t leave anybody out. Everybody’s welcome to join, and no one’s not going to have a date.”

Evidently the plan works, WTSP reports that it’s not new, the practice began in 1927.

