Priest Turns Church Into Bar After Services

By: Beau Daniels

It’s often traditional for people who attend churches in small towns to congregate to another location after service and socialize. This usually happens at restaurants. For those attending a church in Belgium it was a local pub until it closed down.

Since that was the only pub in the village, the priest felt it was important to continue the tradition because it kept his congregation closer to God. So he got approval from the town to open a bar in the church. As soon as the service is over the bar opens to serve parishioners. To keep things under control, they only serve to those who attended church that day and then closes at 1p. Oddity Central

