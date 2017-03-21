Priest Turns Church Into Bar After Services

March 21, 2017 3:37 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Church bar

By: Beau Daniels

It’s often traditional for people who attend churches in small towns to congregate to another location after service and socialize. This usually happens at restaurants. For those attending a church in Belgium it was a local pub until it closed down.

Since that was the only pub in the village, the priest felt it was important to continue the tradition because it kept his congregation closer to God. So he got approval from the town to open a bar in the church. As soon as the service is over the bar opens to serve parishioners. To keep things under control, they only serve to those who attended church that day and then closes at 1p. Oddity Central

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

More from Beau Daniels
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Hall & Oates to Perform at Joe Louis Arena this MayHall & Oates and Tears for Fears will be uniting for a co-headlining tour this summer.
REO Speedwagon, STYX to Perform at DTE this JulyDon Felder, formerly of the Eagles, will perform as a special guest.

Listen Live