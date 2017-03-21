Prince, David Bowie, Red Hot Chili Peppers, More to Offer Rarities on Record Store Day

By Radio.com Staff

Records Store Day is April 22nd, and today the exclusive releases for the annual event were announced.

Related: Dave Chappelle Reflects on Prince’s Passing

This year’s event features something for everyone. Here are some of the highlights.

Prince “Little Red Corvette”/”1999” (Quantity 5k)

Reissue of a 1983 picture disc, out of print since 1985



Red Hot Chili Peppers “Go Robot (Live)”/”Dreams of a Samurai (Live)” (Quantity 4750)

Picture disc containing two unreleased live RHCP tracks, “Go Robot”, recorded live at in Paris, France at AccorHotels Arena in 2016 and “Dreams of a Samurai” recorded live in Madrid, Spain at Barclaycard Center in 2016.

Ramones 76-’79 Singles Box (Quantity 3.5k)

7″ Ramones classics including “Blitzkrieg Bop”, “Sheena Is A Punk Rocker”, “Swallow My Pride”, “Rock ‘N’ Roll High School” and a special mono/stereo promo edition of “I Wanna Be Sedated.”

U2 “Red Hill Mining Town 2017 Mix” (Quantity 7k)

To coincide with the 30th anniversary of U2’s iconic album The Joshua Tree, Island Records will release a 2017 mix of ‘Red Hill Mining Town’ on limited edition 12” picture disc, featuring the classic photography of Anton Corbijn in color.

Space Jam: Music From and Inspired By The Motion Picture (Quantity 3.5k)

The soundtrack to the 1996 animated film starring Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes Cartoon characters features R. Kelly “I Believe I Can Fly” and Seal’s “Fly Like An Eagle”.

Andre 3000’s cover of The Beatles’ “All Together Now” (Quantity 5k)

The Atlanta’s rappers version was first heard in a Nike commercial that aired during the NBA Finals in 2010.

David Bowie Cracked Actor (Live Los Angeles ’74) (Quantity 5k)

A previously unreleased live recording from Los Angeles on September 5th, 1974.



Jimmy Page and Black Crows “Misty Mountain Hop,” “Bring It On Home,” “In the Light”

Live recordings from the legendary Jones Beach Concert on marbled black and white vinyl.

The Sex Pistols “Anarchy In The UK – The UK & US Singles (Quantity 3500)

Four original UK 7″s and one US 7″ presented in replicas of the original 1977 sleeves, housed in a singles box. Includes “Anarchy In the UK”, “God Save The Queen”, “Pretty Vacant (UK version)”, “Pretty Vacant (US version)”, and “Holidays in the Sun”.

The event also features exclusive live recordings from The Cadillac Three, The Cars, Brandy Clark, The Doors, Drive-By Truckers and many more.

Check out all the Record Store Day exclusives here.