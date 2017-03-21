Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Jersey Recovered

Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jersey, which was stolen out of the locker room and is thought to be worth $500,000, was found in Mexico along with another Super Bowl jersey, stolen from Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller in 2016.

Tony Ortiz, from The Ticket, said that authorities apprehended a thief who was a credentialed member of the international media; a writer for a Mexican tabloid. The same suspect was also in possession of Tom Brady’s jersey from Super Bowl XLIX.

The jerseys will most likely be returned to the Patriots and Brady some time this week.

Source: Premier Prep, Fox Sports, Tony Ortiz