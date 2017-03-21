Why Ellen DeGeneres was Hospitalized After Two Glasses of Wine

March 21, 2017 10:52 AM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan 

Ellen DeGeneres had a medical announcement to make before bringing out her first guest Tuesday.

“I have something to show you—it’s that right here. Can you see it?” DeGeneres asked, directing the camera to show her splint. “I broke my finger. I know what you’re thinking: ‘How can you host a show without the tip of my ring finger?’ I am not gonna let this thing beat me. I am not.”

“So, you know how in gymnastics when you do a one-handed cartwheel and you have to spread the weight evenly between all your fingers? Well, I had two glasses of wine and fell into a door,” DeGeneres continued, adding that she and wife Portia De Rossi “were coming home from a dinner party” and were “almost at the front door” when the accident occurred. “The dogs were so excited to see us and I caught the lip of the top step. I was a foot away from the door and I fell into the door and it did something to my finger, I knew something was wrong.”

The host then showed a photo of her dislocated finger, afterwards saying, “I should have warned you. Don’t look at that. If you’re squeamish, don’t look at it … I’m sorry.”

Here’s an x-ray of DeGeneres’ finger:

