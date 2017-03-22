Amazing Michigan Coastal Restaurants

March 22, 2017 4:20 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Michigan Coastal Restaurants

By: Beau Daniels

We all love cruising coastlines and of course Michigan offers plenty of water views. Driving the Michigan coast also creates a desire for cool places to eat with water views. Only In Your State offers plenty of choices for the drive.

One of the 11 includes the Boathouse Restaurant in Traverse City, with amazing food and views of Grand Traverse Bay.

Near Holland State park you will find a quirky nautical themed restaurant called the Ottawa Beach Inn. For a little more of an upscale vibe with tremendous views is the Freshwater Tavern in Escanaba. The list seen here of coastal restaurants adds to a great Michigan driving tour.

