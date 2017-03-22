Chuck Berry: Final Album Out June 16th First Track Released Listen Here

Chuck Berry‘s final album, Chuck, will be released on June 16th and a track from the album, “Big Boys,” is available for streaming now.

The 10-song album features all new songs, eight written by the Berry, who died last week at the age of 90. It’s his first new album since 1979’s Rock It.

Recorded and produced by Berry at various studios in his hometown of St. Louis, the album features special guests Gary Clark Jr., Tom Morello and Nathaniel Rateliff. The latter two appear on “Big Boys.”

Berry’s son, guitarist Charles Berry Jr., daughter singer Ingrid Berry and grandson Charles Berry the Third also appear on the album.

