Dax Shepard Got Bumped from Seth Meyers for a ‘Bigger’ Star (a.k.a. His Wife)

March 22, 2017 12:00 PM By Jon Corrigan

Kristen Bell is a bigger celebrity than her husband Dax Shepard, at least in the eyes of Seth Meyers.

During Shepard’s Tuesday appearance on Late Night, he explained he was originally supposed to be on the show Wednesday, but got rescheduled because of a “bigger” star.

“I was supposed to be on Wednesday and then I got a call from my publicist, who said, ‘They got a bigger guest, so you got bumped to Tuesday. Can you now fly out?’ In my mind, I’m like, ‘I get it, man. Tom Cruise is selling something,'” Shepard said. “So, I get home that night and Kristen goes, ‘I’m doing Seth on Wednesday. What day are you doing it?’ My wife bumped me.”

In other words, he was “wife-bumped.”

Both Shepard and Bell star in CHiPs, which hits theaters March 24.

