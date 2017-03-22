Hey Kids, Learn How Weather Works

March 22, 2017 9:07 AM By Stacey DuFord
Kids and parents, tell your teachers and school administration to check out Jill Washburn’s Weather Works program for your school.

Jill co-hosted First Forecast Mornings on CBS 62 and reported the weather for Fox 2. Now she’s taking her weather information and love for forecasting on the road to elementary schools, teaching kids (and teachers) how the atmosphere works, how storms develop, and how to be part of a human tornado!

This is no boring-try-not-to-fall-asleep assembly. Jill gets kids up and moving – they become the weather! It’s a fun time for everyone, especially the hail stone!

 

