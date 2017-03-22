Mobile Bus Offers Hangover Relief

By: Beau Daniels

Sin City has the Hangover Heaven Bus. It’s a bus that cruises around party spots in Vegas offering treatment for a hangovers. Because a hangover is like being on anesthesia, they have an anesthesiologist giving service on the bus.

The Hangover Heaven Bus in Las Vegas will literally cure your hangover in 45 minutes: https://t.co/Jt3XccfzWF pic.twitter.com/xw8k7QiV6L — FOX Baltimore (@FOXBaltimore) March 22, 2017

Part of the services offered are antioxidants, and IV fluids. We could use an operation like this cruising the bar strips around Detroit. Hangover Heaven looks nicer than many doctors offices, take a look on the inside here.

