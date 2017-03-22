The Beatles’ Hometown Plots ‘Sgt. Pepper’s’ 50th Anniversary Celebration

By Amanda Wicks

Liverpool is planning a three-week celebration to honors its very own fab four, The Beatles.

The city that birthed John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr will honor the 50th anniversary of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, which was released June 1, 1967 (via The Guardian). The celebration, titled Sgt. Pepper at 50: Heading for Home, will feature 13 events representative of the album’s 13 tracks. Artistic director Sean Doran said those involved will be using Liverpool “as a turntable for the album.”

Blending paintings, spoken word, film, music and more, the different events will highlight the long-reaching influence The Beatles and their seminal album had on the world. For example, Australian cabaret performer Meow Meow will lead a brass band and a group of lively traffic wardens (dressed as a nod to that “lovely” meter maid) as part of a celebration for “Lovely Rita.” Hurricane Films, on the other hand, will be filming the proceedings all week in order to cut together a movie to screen during the event’s last night for “A Day in the Life.”

Most events are free, though some require a ticket. For more information, check out Sgt Pepper at 50.