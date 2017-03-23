Boston Drummer Sib Hashian Dead At 67

March 23, 2017 1:14 PM By Jim Johnson
Filed Under: Boston, Legends of Rock Cruise, Sib Hashian

Former Boston drummer Sib Hashian died last (Wednesday) night. He was 67.

TMZ reports that Hashian was in the middle of a set with onetime bandmate Barry Goudreau (“playing the hits of Boston”) on the Legends of Rock Cruise when he collapsed. His son, Adam Hashian, said that CPR was performed and a defibrillator was used but the drummer could not be resuscitated.

The cruise, which also features Lou Gramm of Foreigner and John Cafferty, is continuing, with the musicians putting together a tribute to Hashian on the boat (today) Thursday.

Hashian is heard on Boston’s first two albums and did some work on Third Stage before leaving the band in the early 1980s. He later sued Boston band leader Tom Scholz for back royalties, but that was settled out of court.

Hashian is survived by his daughters Aja and Lauren, who has been in a long-time relationship — and has a daughter — with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

This is the second musician to die on a cruise in the past year — Jimmy Bain of Dio died while in his cabin on Def Leppard‘s Hysteria on the High Seas cruise in January 2016.

