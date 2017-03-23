Cougar Walks Up To Resident At Door Wall [VIDEO]

March 23, 2017 4:18 PM By Beau Daniels
After spotting a cougar on my own property a few years ago this stuff still freaks me out.

That happened in British Columbia, police had this to say, “We do not see this as alarming but take it into account if there is a pattern. It is not rare to have cougars approach windows and movement inside. Cougars are very curious and rely on sight to hunt for prey.” At least the mountain lion was chilled, more here from UPI.

