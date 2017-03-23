Dave Chappelle Talks About Failed Detroit Show in New Netflix Special

By: Jon Corrigan

This week, Dave Chappelle’s first new stand-up special in more than 10 years was released on Netflix. And less than 90 seconds into his act, the comedian addressed his failed 2015 show at The Fillmore Detroit.

To jog your memory, here’s a clip of that failed performance.

“I don’t know if you ever saw on TMZ, the big headline: Dave Chappelle drunk on stage in Detroit,” he began. “I wasn’t drunk. I had smoked some reefer [marijuana] with some rappers. I don’t know if you know anything about hanging out with rappers, but their weed is very strong – stronger than what I was accustomed to.”

“The article goes on to say that I was booed off stage,” he continued, “but that’s also incorrect – I was booed, I did not leave.”

Chappelle recalls one heckler, a woman in a Ford Motor Company shirt, starting the crowds’ revolt against him.

“‘F*** you, Dave Chappelle,'” he recounts the woman saying. “She said ‘I worked all week for this s*** and this show sucks.'”

He remembers the crowd band together and chanted “We want our money back, we want our money back.” To which he quipped in his Netflix special, “I’m like Evel Knievel, I get paid for the attempt.”

“I was very mad at Detroit that night. Not only did I bomb, I had to go back to that very same room the next night and do it all over again.”

Later in his the special, Chappelle discusses why he didn’t attend a scheduled charity event in Flint for the Flint Water Crisis. He tells the crowd he received a last minute ticket to the Oscars from fellow comedian Chris Rock, an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.

“What was I going to do with the water? I’m not a superhero! I want to have fun, too.”

The first two parts of a three part series were released on Netflix Tuesday.