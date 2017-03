My family loves comedians. Seriously, my daughter sold her U of M football ticket last fall to come home and see The Oddball Comedy Festival with us. And she’s coming home this weekend so we can see Gary Gulman, who is one of our faves!

Below is one of my favorite bits; Gary makes a documentary about abbreviating the states sound hilarious!

Look for us at Ridley’s this weekend; we’ll be the obnoxious family with tears running down our faces from laughing so hard.

